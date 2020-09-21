The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners held their weekly community update meeting Friday, Sept. 18, through teleconference and discussed COVID-19 updates, resources for depression and anxiety, and the aftermath of local fires.
“Our PPE supply is good,” Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said if you are feeling anxiety or depression, connect with resources. You can reach out to your behavioral health or primary care provider at the health center or connect with the Tillamook Family Counseling Center.
The county is at 50 total cases with three new positive cases as of Sept. 14; six presumptive, and 44 positive, Putman said. Age ranges for the three new cases are 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79. There are six active cases and 44 closed cases.
The health center reports that two people are currently hospitalized out of the county with COVID-19 related illness this week. There have been zero COVID-19 related deaths in the county and 2,847 negative tests.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center Executive Director Frank Hanna-Williams said if you have concerns about anxiety and depression, please reach out. You can reach the counseling center at 503-842-8201 or 1-800-962-2851. Hanna-Williams said they were able to provide support to some Lincoln County residents when they evacuated to Tillamook County.
Gordon McCraw, incident command and emergency management, said as of Thursday, Sept. 17, the Oregon Department of Forestry called the Pike Road Fire 301 acres and 100 percent contained.
This was one of the biggest fires the county has seen and no homes were lost, McCraw added. He said it was an honor to lead the incident command team. The community also stepped up in countless ways. A shelter was open at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and most of the individuals sheltered there were from Otis.
Oregon Rep. David Gomberg said the fires at the north edge of Lincoln County were close to Tillamook County. There are still large areas on the northern edge of Lincoln County that are closed.
“The pictures are just heart wrenching,” Gomberg said of the fires that took place throughout Oregon. “There are entire communities that have just been reduced to ash and twisted metal.”
