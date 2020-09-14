Tillamook County leadership discussed during a community update Friday, Sept. 11, updates regarding COVID-19 and the recent fires in the county and across Oregon.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital’s personal protective equipment (PPE) supply looks good. All of the staff is safe and ready to provide care.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said the county is at 45 COVID-19 cases, with 40 confirmed and five presumptive. One person has been hospitalized. As of Sept. 11, there have been 2,761 negative tests of COVID-19 tests and 2,801 total tests completed.
According to the health center, there are 14 active cases in isolation or quarantine, 31 closed cases and zero COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
“Our staff will continue to support and provide health care and human services for people who are currently out at the fairgrounds, as well as other folks who are out there,” Putman said. “We’ll be assisting and having our mobile clinic on standby.”
The health center continues to test people who have symptoms of COVID-19. They expect to receive their Abbott rapid COVID-19 tests in the next couple of weeks and hope to test people who are asymptomatic at that time. Rapid testing can provide test results in as little as 15 minutes.
Putman said children are especially in need of vaccinations and immunizations. She recommends people wait until at least the end of September to get the flu shot in order for it to be most effective. Some insurance companies will only pay for the flu vaccine once a year.
Rinehart Clinic expects to receive their Rapid test soon as well. People can reach their COVID-19 line at 1-800-368-5812 for COVID-19 related questions.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center continues to provide behavioral health services and mainly virtual visits.
“Our mobile crisis team responds 24-7 to crisis intervention and emergency concerns,” Executive Director Frank Hanna-Williams said.
You can reach the counseling center at 503-842-8201 or 1-800-962-2851.
A number of the staff was impacted by the fires by having to be on alert and having to isolate at times.
Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton said the last few days had been tense with fires that started on Pike Road.
“That was attributed to a downed power line related to the high winds we were experiencing, which was a very odd weather pattern,” Horton said. “East winds are not uncommon, but to have winds that strong, it’s very unusual.”
The winds caused damage to power lines and trees. Incident Command was staffed at Tillamook 911.
A community shelter was open at the 4-H dorm at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. A large portion of Lincoln City had been evacuated and was at the fairgrounds.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said there was a lot of first responder traffic going back and forth to Lincoln City. On the weather side of things, it was expected to be a couple of days before the smoke cleared out.
