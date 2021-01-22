Tillamook County has a total of 372 confirmed positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, Jan. 21. Oregon Health Authority reports 327 confirmed positive cases as of Jan. 21.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administration Marlene Putman said during a Tillamook County Leadership call Friday, Jan. 22, Tillamook County could move out of Extreme Risk and into High Risk if COVID-19 case counts remain below 60 for the two-week period. There were 25 cases in the first week and 10 cases (9 positive, one presumptive) in the second week of that two-week period.
“We still have to look at our numbers for Saturday and Sunday, at least, to see where we are at,” Putman said. “We are at six this week so we should see some movement on that.”
The health center regularly updates their website with COVID-19 vaccine information. They are also providing vaccine updates during the leadership calls, as well as the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meetings Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Visit the county’s website for call in information. Oregon Health Authority also has county-specific information on their website.
If you have questions or would like to know your status of getting the vaccine, you can call the health center’s new COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 503-842-3914 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Representative Ed Colson said 778 vaccinations have been issued in the county, as of the morning of Jan. 22.
“We have completed our Groups 1 and 2 within the Phase 1A,” Colson said. “We’re in progress for Group 3.”
Group 3 includes daytime/outpatient care, home caregivers, individuals who receive care at home, and non-emergency medical transport.
Colson said the goal for next week is to vaccinate those in Group 3.
“We are also receiving additional vaccines for which the vaccine planning committee will meet later today to discuss the allocation of that, as well as updating our school districts,” Colson said. “We know from the governor’s office the school districts are expected to be receiving vaccines.”
Educators and childcare providers are in Phase 1B, Group 1, which are expected to start receiving the vaccine sometime in February.
The vaccine planning committee is identifying sites for vaccine clinics. Every vaccine that comes into the county will be administered. Booster shots will be shipped out, Colson confirmed.
Hospital bed capacity for Region 1 – Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – is at 65 adult ICU beds available out of 358 beds, as of Thursday, Jan. 21.
