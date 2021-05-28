Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved a COVID-19 vaccine equity plan during a meeting Wednesday, May 26. The equity plan accompanies the county’s ability to move and stay in the Lower Risk category once 65 percent of age eligible residents receive at least one dose of the vaccine; the county is at 60.4 percent, as of May 26. The equity plan will be submitted to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Administrator Marlene Putman said the state’s goal is to reach 70 percent of age eligible residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. When this goal is met, risk level assignments will end. The county’s goal is to reach 65 percent of age eligible residents vaccinated with at least one dose.
The county goal is accompanied by the equity plan, Putman said. The equity plan includes an additional goal of an 80 percent vaccination rate for Black, Indigenous and people of color. The health department hopes to reach this goal by the end of August.
“To achieve these goals, the state is providing us with the incentive of if we achieve that 65 percent target, and have our equity plan in place, we can stay at Lower Risk for our county,” Putman said.
Tillamook County is now at lower risk, as of May 27, but reaching the 65 percent target would allow the county to remain in the risk level.
Putman said the equity plan addresses many of the actions that have already been taken in Tillamook County to reach out to people.
“We want to make the vaccine accessible and are trying everything we can to make it accessible to everyone,” Putman said.
Removing barriers to vaccine access is required in the equity plan, such as adding geographically accessible vaccine sites for those who work nontraditional hours, transportation barriers, and more.
The health department and county have reviewed regional data, as well as specific data for the county. The vaccination rate for white people is 41.5 percent, according to the health department. The lowest rate for vaccine is Latino/Hispanic at 23.1 percent. In this plan, the health department estimates 15 percent of the county’s population as Latino.
