A March 14 special election for Tillamook City Council Wards 2 and 5 will determine the outcome of those contested seats. An error in boundaries for Wards 2 and 5 in the November 2022 general election resulted in ballots being delivered to the wrong addresses, which may have influenced the outcome of the election in those two wards, where the results were close.
The election for wards 2 and 5 (only) was contested in Tillamook County Circuit Court. The Tillamook County Clerk, the City of Tillamook, city and county counsel and the Tillamook County Circuit Court Judge agreed that the appropriate remedy is a special election. The cost of the special election will be borne by the elections department, per state statute.
The City of Tillamook has six wards which city councilors are elected (or in some cases appointed) to represent. The wards are comprised of an approximately equal number of city residents. Therefore ward boundaries change as the population changes, due to new construction, for example. The unintentional error occurred in the process of a change of boundaries late in 2019. The discrepancy wasn’t identified until Nov. 2022 because the changes were minor, and city council seats are often uncontested.
Tillamook County Clerk, Tassi O’Neil, who is serving in her sixth term, and county staff updated ward boundaries address by address, cross checking each address on city maps, tax and assessment maps, and clerk’s office maps to ensure their accuracy prior to the March 14 special election.
Voters in Ward 2 will decide between Paige Folkema and Rebeka Hopkins (incumbent) for Tillamook City Council for a four-year term. Nick Torres and Dean Crist are vying for a two-year seat in Ward 5, to occupy an unexpired term.
