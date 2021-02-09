Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday, Feb. 8, on Hwy 6, milepost 15. The crash resulted in injuries, and one vehicle was spun off the road.
Oregon State Police reported a silver Toyota Highlander, operated by Robert Little of Bay City, was eastbound, taking a curve, and went into the westbound lane. A second vehicle, a white Toyota Highlander, operated by Kinnari Patel of Rockaway Beach, drove onto the shoulder to avoid impact. The second vehicle bounced off the guardrail, spinning, when it was struck by the silver Highlander.
It was reported the white Highlander spun 180 degrees and went over the westbound shoulder, down a dirt slope and rolled onto its left side, where it came to an uncontrolled rest. The silver Highlander struck the westbound guardrail and bounced off into the lane, striking a third vehicle, a Volkswagon Jetta, head on. The Jetta was operated by Cheryl Hallowell of Tillamook.
Both the silver Highlander and Jetta came to an uncontrolled rest in the westbound lane.
According to OSP, Little stated he had been looking down, reaching for a tissue. He was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured.
Both occupants of the white Highlander, driver Kinnari Patel and passenger Ashokkumar Patel, were transported by ambulance to Tillamook Hospital.
All vehicles were towed by South County Towing.
OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire District, Tillamook Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.
