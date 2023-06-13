The Tillamook County Clerk released a third tally of votes from the May 16 special district elections on June 8, showing that results shown in the second round of updates had remained consistent as late arriving ballots were counted.
In the race for position four on Nestucca Valley School District’s Board of Directors, the race remained tight, as Zachary Best increased his margin of victory from one vote to five in between the counts.
All other results were the same, with the Nehalem Bay Health District bond for new facilities receiving a vast majority of votes cast. The $10.25 million bond will be used in conjunction with federal funding to build a $12.2 million health center and pharmacy in Wheeler, complete a $2.3 million upgrade to the district’s senior care facility and demolish the Old Wheeler Hospital to make way for workforce housing.
Final, certified election results must be delivered to the Oregon Secretary of State by June 12.
