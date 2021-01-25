The Oregon Health Authority was notified Sunday, Jan. 24, that a person in Washington County has tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom.
The person has a known travel history outside of the United States during their exposure period.
This is the third known case in Oregon of the United Kingdom variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. Close contacts to the person have been identified and notified.
The Oregon Health Authority was notified Friday, Jan. 22, that a person in Yamhill County tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom.
The person has no known travel history.
This was the second known case in Oregon of the United Kingdom variant strain, also known as strain B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. State and county public health officials are investigating the possible sources of infection. The strain has been detected in several states.
Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. The CDC provides case data information in the United States.
This strain is considered to be more contagious. OHA recommends that all Oregonians take the following steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Maintain six feet of physical distance;
Wear a face covering when outside the house;
Practice good hand hygiene;
Avoid any gatherings with people you don’t live with;
People who experience symptoms — even mild ones — are urged to consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.
