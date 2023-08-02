Ok Internet Detectives, TCSO needs your help again. This morning, at about 6:30 am, someone stole a dump truck from the north Tillamook County Public Works shop on North Fork Rd in Nehalem. Other items taken at the same time have been found on the side of North Fork Rd, but the truck is still missing.
TCSO Deputy Chris Rondeau is searching the area and following up on leads, and he could use your assistance. The missing truck is a 2011 Ford F550 diesel dump truck, public license plate E254171. If you see this truck, or know of its location, call 911 immediately.
The stolen truck is identical to the one pictured, except it is truck #181.
