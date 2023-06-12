The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office was recently the recipient of a Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund award for the purchase of five new Automated External Defibrillators (AED)for TCSO patrol vehicles.
As described by the American Red Cross: An AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It's a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
The presence of AED's are becoming more common in businesses and public areas. "All of our Deputies are trained in CPR, First Aid and the use of AED's," said TCSO Undersheriff Matt Kelly. "We have several AED's currently in service in patrol vehicles, but this generous gift from the Confederated Siletz Tribe will help to insure that there will be an AED in our vehicles during every shift to provide quick response life saving measures if the need arises."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.