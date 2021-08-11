Tillamook County Public Health was notified the state of Oregon will implement a statewide mask requirement for people aged 5 years and older, including those who are fully vaccinated in all indoor public settings and those 2 years old and older when using public transit, effective Friday, Aug. 13. There is no end date set for the mask requirement at this time.
Oregon recorded the most COVID-19 cases in a single day since the start of pandemic, Tuesday, Aug. 10, with 2,329 cases. Statewide, hospitals are nearing capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Here in Tillamook County, a surge of new cases has occurred, with 159 new COVID-19 cases in Tillamook County since Aug. 1.
More transmissible strains continue to devastate our community. In indoor public spaces when face coverings were consistently used, minimal transmission had been noted. Tillamook County Public Health strongly encourages and urges the implementation of mandatory face coverings for all (including people who are fully vaccinated) in indoor public settings. Choosing to wear a face covering will protect those who are not yet vaccinated and add additional protection to those who are vaccinated.
All three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are safe and effective at protecting against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death from any of the currently identified variants of concern including delta. In Tillamook County, 63.78% of those eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 52.80% are fully vaccinated in the total Tillamook County community (including those not yet eligible). Oregon Health Authority reports that COVID-19 cases are lower in communities with a total vaccination rate greater than 60%.
In addition, Oregon Health Authority notes that nearly all of the new COVID-19 cases have been from the delta variant. The delta variant is three times more transmissible that earlier strains of the virus, both young and older individuals are getting sick and increasing disease spread. We plead with you, if you or members of your household are at least 12 years old and not yet vaccinated, choose to get vaccinated as soon as possible – our bodies cannot effectively fight a virus that it has not seen, vaccines give us the ability to do that.
Visit our website https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccinescheduling/ to learn more on where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost in Tillamook County.
Tillamook County Public Health recommends that individuals take the following precautions to reduce and limit the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a mask properly (over mouth and nose) when indoors and in crowded areas,
• Keep 6ft of distance from those not in your immediate household,
• Wash your hands frequently,
• Make a plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible if eligible and not yet vaccinated.
These tools remain as the most important things we can do to keep ourselves and our community safe.
View the updated guidance in Gov. Kate Brown’s press release: https://www.oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=64250
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.