Chris Hamann, the son of Richard Hamann, is looking for his father who is potential missing. Richard’s last known residence is Garibaldi RV Park where he lived. If anyone has any information about Richard Hamann’s whereabouts, contact his son Chris at 503-512-3957 for email: chrishamann1965@gmail.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Bulletin
Trending Today
Articles
- Son looking for missing father
- Current E-Edition
- City officials busy planning projects for 2022 and beyond
- State to reopen the portal for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program on January 26 for limited time
- Two cases of omicron detected in Tillamook County, case investigation limited
- Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in January
- THH E-Edition for 1-18-22
- Oregon State University research suggests possibility of vaccine to prevent skin cancer
- Oregon increases income limits for food, child care assistance
- New research: Hemp compounds prevent coronavirus from entering human cells
Commented
- Letter: Bay City Post Office is closing (1)
- Senate District 16 PCPS nominate three women to finish Betsy Johnson’s term (1)
- Letter: Vaccine Clinics on our School Grounds (1)
- First Cases of Omicron Variant Found in Tillamook County and Surge Preparedness Updates (1)
- Oregon reports 2,331 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.