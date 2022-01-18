Chris Hamann, the son of Richard Hamann, is looking for his father who is potential missing. Richard’s last known residence is Garibaldi RV Park where he lived. If anyone has any information about Richard Hamann’s whereabouts, contact his son Chris at 503-512-3957 for email: chrishamann1965@gmail.com

