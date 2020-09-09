The Pike Fire started at approximately 10:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, in the Pike Road / Doughty Road area and at this time has grown to approximately 175 acres. Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is reporting minimal containment currently.
The sheriff's office said there are over 100 ODF personnel in addition to four South Fork Prison Camp Fire Crews and all local resources. The fire’s speed has been unpredictable due to changing wind speeds and directions, but it has been moving southeasterly direction and away from the state forest and residences. Crews have been battling winds and rough terrain and are focusing on structural protection as they prepare for the night.
At this time, there has been a garage that was lost, but no known residences, the sheriff's office reported. Winds are forecast to diminish becoming northeasterly 5 – 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph overnight. Currently Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook Fire District, Nestucca Rural Fire District, Bay City Fire, Garibaldi Fire, Nehalem Bay Fire, Netarts Oceanside Fire, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook County Public Works, Tillamook City Public Works, Bay City Public Works, Tillamook City PD, Oregon State Police, South Fork Inmate crews, and many private heavy equipment operators and logging companies are currently battling the fires.
Evacuations were instituted for residents in the following areas –
Level 3 - Leave Immediately
Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road
Baseline Road to Bewley Road
Bewley Road to Vaughn Road
Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road
This incudes Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, Seattle Road east of Bewley Road, western
Nobel Springs, and Pike Road. Kilchis Park is also being evacuated.
Parts of Kilchis Rd are expected to go level 3 soon.
Surrounding areas are Level 2
A shelter has been established at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. They are accepting not only residents, but also horses,
other livestock, and domestic pets.
The sheriff's office has sent several fire resources to assist North Lincoln Fire with the Otis Fire, and the north side of Lincoln City has been evacuated and and some of their residents seeking refuge in Tillamook in the shelter and other locations.
Remain out of the area for your safety and that of the firefighters. Please do not call 911 or the nonemergency line for Tillamook 911 for updates on evacuations or fire information. The information will be put out as available.
