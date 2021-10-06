Recently, some of you have might have received packages containing items that you did not order. Many of you have called Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) to report this. While on some occasions this could simply be a mistake on the shippers part, unfortunately, it could also be part of yet another scam that you should be aware of.
“It’s called a ‘brushing’ scam, “ said TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson. “The package is a low cost item that the person didn’t order, yet it was addressed to the correct address and resident that lives there.”
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a brushing scam allows the seller/shipper to give themselves a great review in your name. More than just annoying, it could mean that the scammers have created an account in your name, or taken over your account on online retail sites. Also, the scammers could have created new accounts (maybe lots of them) in other names tied to your address. Which allows them to post seemingly-real reviews.
TCSO suggests you to monitor your online shopping accounts for any activity or purchases that aren’t yours. If you find anything odd, contact the retailer and change your account password immediately.
“For example, this is a way of working around Amazon confirming that an item was actually delivered to a customer that is supposedly leaving a review,” said Detective Christopherson.
Rather than calling law enforcement, if you suspect you are a victim of a “brushing” scam, you should contact the company listed as the shipper, the online retailer where it appears the item was shipped from, or the US Postal Service, FedEx and UPS that delivered the item.
For more information visit the FTC website for more information https://www.consumer.ftc.gov
