The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office gave a fire update during the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The largest fire, Pike Road Fire, started at approximately 10:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7. Oregon Department of Forestry personnel responded to this fire along with Tillamook Fire District, Nestucca Rural Fire District, Bay City Fire, Garibaldi Fire, Sheriff’s Office and S. Fork Inmate crews and heavy equipment operators. Evacuations were instituted for residents and a shelter has been established at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
In addition, the Port Fire started at approximately 10:29 p.m. on Sept. 7, and had burned approximately 7 acres and is fully contained. No structures lost, but there had been flare ups due to the winds and crews remain battling this fire as well.
Level 3 evacuation, which means citizens should leave the area immediately, includes: Waltz Hill Road to Baseline Road, Baseline Road to Bewley Road, Bewley Road to Vaughn Road, Vaughn Road to Aldebrook Road, Willowbrook Drive, Timberline Road, Salmonberry Road, Pike Road and parts of Kilchis Road.
“All of our resources our agency has are at Tillamook 911,” Sheriff Jim Horton said. “We’re all coordinating resources and efforts in an effort to keep the public safe.”
Kilchis Park was being evacuated as of the morning of Sept. 9 as a precaution.
“Law enforcement resources are their assisting,” Horton said. “Every public safety agency – we’re pooling resources.”
Lincoln City is being evacuated as well.
The 4-H dorm at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds is open for shelter for those who have been evacuated. Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the fairgrounds are receiving horses and other animals, as well as families.
Horton said people should not call the dispatch center unless it is an emergency. All emergency crews are responding to the fires and providing updates through social media.
