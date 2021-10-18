There have been several serious motor vehicle crashes this past week, a few of which resulted in fatalities, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) reported.
“Unfortunately, it has been a busy and very tragic week [in] Tillamook County,” said Sheriff Joshua Brown. “The real tragedy is that most motor vehicle crashes are avoidable, especially when reckless driving, excessive speed, or impaired and distracted driving are involved.”
TCSO deputies responded at 12:07 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, to Kilchis Forest Road near milepost 4, for a reported motor vehicle crash.
“A 17-year-old male from Tillamook, was learning to drive his truck with friends,” said TCSO Forest Deputy Evan Wallace.
According to witnesses, the teen was alone in the vehicle, driving westbound down the road at a fast rate of speed, the sheriff’s office reported.
“The friends had lost sight of him, and when they when they came around a corner, they found the canopy to his truck laying in the road.”
The truck had rolled down an approximate 200-foot embankment before landing on its roof. TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson was the first to arrive. Tragically, the juvenile driver was pronounced deceased moments later due to his traumatic injuries. Tillamook Fire District and Tillamook ambulance also responded.
TCSO deputies responded to a reported motor vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, on Stanley Peak Road near milepost 1.5, which is off Sam Downs Road in the Tillamook State Forest.
“A 72-year-old man from Tillamook was deer hunting when he encountered a slide and debris partially blocking the road,” said TCSO Forest Deputy Evan Wallace.
According to the sheriff’s office, it appears the man attempted to drive around the obstruction on the road, and during that process, his pick-up truck slid off the road and rolled down a steep bank approximately 150 feet.
“The truck had rolled multiple times and came to rest on its drivers side against a tree. The man was ejected from the vehicle,” said Deputy Wallace. “Tillamook Fire personnel and sheriff’s deputies were first on scene.”
Although the man was conscious when rescuers initially reached him, he later died from his traumatic injuries.
TCSO deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the intersection of Old Netarts Road and Whiskey Creek Road near Netarts. There were two people and a dog in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
“One occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital, but they had sustained fatal traumatic injuries and later died,” said TCSO Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer.
The other occupant and dog received minor injuries. An Oregon State Police Crash Reconstructionist was called to the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
"However, excessive speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash,” said Sgt. Brewer.
If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact the TCSO Tip line at 503-815-3319.
Also on Oct. 16, a single vehicle motor vehicle crash occurred on Buck Mt Road near milepost 3, in Nehalem, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m.
“Apparently, there were two occupants, a male and female in their mid 30’s, from the Portland area,” said TCSO Forest Deputy Evan Wallace. “ They were traveling down the road from deer hunting when ‘something happened,’ neither could remember what, and the vehicle hit the high bank and then literally rolled off a cliff and came to rest on its top about 150 feet below.”
Luckily, other deer hunters observed the truck lights flashing in the dark and made voice contact with occupants of the truck.
“Both patients needed to be rescued from the base of the cliff by Nehalem Bay Fire-Rescue’s rope rescue team, which took about two hours,” said Deputy Wallace.
“The male occupant was life-flighted by helicopter to a trauma center with broken ribs, head trauma and a broken knee. The female went by ground ambulance to the hospital with back pain and head trauma,” said Deputy Wallace. “Both patients were very confused and disoriented and it appears that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.”
There were also several other motor vehicle crashes this week in Tillamook County that resulted in property damage and minor injuries. TCSO reminds everyone the importance of safe, sober and undistracted driving.
