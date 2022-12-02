There was one deceased adult male found on scene. Detectives are looking for a light blue, Toyota Sienna minivan, that at the time was bearing Oregon license plate YPM326. There is visible damage to the front of the vehicle please, see attached photo.
The occupant, or occupants, of the vehicle are unknown, but should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this vehicle, do not approach or contact the occupants. Instead, call 911 immediately.
Oregon State Crime Lab personnel are on the way to process the scene. This is an active investigation, and the area is closed to the public. More information will be released when it is appropriate.
Previous Coverage at 3:40 pm December 2:
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, and the Tillamook County Major Crimes Team are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the East Fork of the Trask River area of the Tillamook State Forest.
Detectives are on scene and more information will be released as soon as it is possible and appropriate to do so.
Please stay away from the area while this investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.