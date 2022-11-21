Curt Shelley resigned as superintendent of the Tillamook School District, effective Monday, November 14; he will receive his salary through October 31, 2023.
The school board unanimously accepted Shelley’s resignation at its regular meeting on November 14, reading a brief statement before voting to accept the resignation just before adjourning the meeting.
“Superintendent Shelley and the Board have agreed that now is the time to make a change at the helm,” the board said in the statement. “Therefore, effective today, November 14, 2022, Curt will no longer serve as our Superintendent.”
Board members refused to comment further on the matter and directed questions to district staff.
The separation agreement released to the Herald revealed that Shelley will be paid his full salary of $158,656, and will receive medical, dental and vision insurance coverage through the district until October 31, 2023.
The agreement also contains a clause that neither Shelley nor the board “shall release any information from the investigation including the investigation report by Ussery Consultants, Inc.,” as well as a non-disparagement clause.
The board did not name an interim superintendent when accepting Shelley’s resignation, saying, “soon the Board will commence a search for a new superintendent.”
It was not clear who had taken control of day-to-day operations following Shelley’s departure and he was still listed as superintendent on the district’s website as of Sunday, November 20.
On Saturday, November 19, the board announced a special meeting to be held Monday, November 21, with the first agenda item being the appointment of Bruce Rhodes to serve as interim superintendent.
Rhodes is the Grants and Foundation Director at Tillamook High School and would hold the position through January 13, 2023, if his appointment is approved.
Shelley and the board had reached a new contract agreement in March 2021 that would have seen Shelley remain in charge of the district through 2025.
The contract called for Shelley to give 60 day’s advance notice of his intended resignation and stated that he would be paid for “days actually worked, accrued vacation, and holidays that occur prior to the termination of the agreement.”
Per the terms of the contract, Shelley was entitled to receive a severance payment of one year’s salary in the case of termination without cause.
The board’s statement thanked Shelley for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors. It praised his leadership through Covid and of the recently completed, $2.3 million renovation of Tillamook High School’s athletics facility.
“It was an agreed separation and time for both of us to move on,” Shelley said following his resignation.
“Attention and resources need to be focused on students and staff. It’s a great community and I’ve enjoyed my five years in the district,” he continued.
In other news out of Monday’s board meeting, School Board Member LaDonna Coon will be resigning effective December 2.
Coon is moving to Oklahoma and the board will be accepting applications until December 1 to fill her vacated spot for the remainder of the term, which runs through 2025.
“Thank you to the community for the support,” Coon said at the meeting, noting that she had enjoyed her time serving the district.
The board unanimously accepted Coon’s resignation.
Tillamook Police Chief Raymond Rau also updated the board on the safety of schools throughout the district.
Rau said that schools were generally well-secured and safe but offered several suggestions to the board to remediate small issues, including adding tinting to exterior windows and backup intercom systems.
