Tillamook School District 9 Board of Directors met on Monday, November 14, in a late addition to the agenda, the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Curt Shelley effective immediately.
Shelley had served the district for five years after arriving from Eastern Oregon.
"Superintendent Shelley and the Board have agreed that now is the time to make a change at the helm," the board said in a statement released after the meeting.
The board announced that they would commence the search for a new superintendent soon and thanked Shelley for his service, praising his leadership through Covid and in building the new athletic facility at Tillamook High School.
At the same meeting, board member LaDonna Coon announced her resignation, effective December 1. Coon is moving to Oklahoma.
Look for more information on both stories in next week's Headlight Herald.
