Now that the legislative session has come to a close, I will be hosting office hours throughout the district and would love for you to stop by and chat about issues important to you!
July 25th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, I will be at Tillamook Bay Community College room 208 for in-person meetings with constituents.
If you are in the Tillamook area and are interested in scheduling a 30-minute meeting with me during these office hours, please sign up through this link https://calendar.app.google/ts1hWQ5EgCPus8Q8A or you can call (503)986-1716 or email sen.suzanneweber@oregonlegislature.gov and a member of my staff will work with you to find you an open time slot.
