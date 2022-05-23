Please join U.S. Senator Ron Wyden for a live on-line town hall on Saturday May 28 at 3:00pm PDT, hosted by People’s Town Hall. This town hall meeting is for residents of Tillamook County.
People’s Town Hall will be collecting questions in advance of the town hall so if you’d like to submit a question, please do so today (follow the link below).
· Tillamook County Town Hall - link to watch
· Submit a question: The link for Tillamook County residents to submit a question is here: link
Feel free to share this with friends and family. If you have any questions, please contact our office at constituentservices@wyden.senate.gov
