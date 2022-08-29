On Sunday August 28, 2022, at approximately 2:47 p.m., the Seaside Police Department received a report that a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Providence Seaside Hospital. Police soon learned the victim had been shot at his home and drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was transported to a Portland area hospital for continuing medical care.
The suspect was identified as Jeremy Lee Morinville, 24, of Warrenton. Although the victim and suspect are known to each other - and police believe this was not a random encounter - Morinville is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. Morinville was recently released from prison.
Anyone with information on Morinville’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Sgt. Detective Gregory of the Seaside Police Department at (503) 738-6311.
