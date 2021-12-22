Evan Goin, a veteran with four overseas tours, was reported missing from his U.S. Highway 26 home last week.
Searchers and canine crews have been unsuccessful in their search, Sgt. Bruce Scott of the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
“We have called off the search as far as the search and rescue aspect of it for now,” Scott said.
According Clatsop County Sheriff Matt Phillips, a full investigation has been opened by his department, although the ground search has ceased.
Goin’s mother, Clair Owen Rouse lives south of Tillamook and she said she watches his two youngest daughters when Evan is on guard duty, so he and his children have ties to Tillamook County.
“He know a lot of people in Tillamook County from his days playing high school sports,” Owen Rouse said. “And his daughters have many friends here as well.”
Goin is a supply specialist and liaison officer with the Oregon National Guard at Camp Rilea.
Last Monday, the sheriff’s office responded to a request for a welfare check at Goin’s home on Highway 26 near milepost 6, where Goin was last known to be.
His vehicles were not missing, Phillips said.
While Goin is known to have firearms, there is no indication he was suicidal, Phillips said, and no indication that he wanted to hurt anyone.
The investigation evolved into a missing person’s case and the sheriff’s office launched search and rescue operations. The search expanded to the adjoining woodlands and neighboring properties.
Last Thursday and Friday, searchers, including sheriff’s office staff, volunteers, firefighters and National Guard members searched for any sign of Goin. They were joined by three trained canine teams.
“We’re still going to be trying to figure out what’s going on, checking any leads that we might get in,” Scott said. “Sightings, things that people call in. We’re still going to continue to check those things out.”
Family members are asking the public for assistance in locating Goin.
Rhea Goin, who was with Evan Goin for five years, described him as last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pants or shorts and casual shoes. Evan Goin, 44, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. The supply specialist at Camp Rilea is an active hiker and is physically fit. He may have a very slight limp due to knee surgery in the spring.
He is the sole surviving parent of two of his children, she said. He has four children, 6, 10, 16 and 20. The mother of the 6-year-old and 10-year-old lives locally. The 16-year-old lives full time with him and he has shared custody with the younger girls’ mother.
“This isn’t normal,” Rhea Goin said. “This has never ever, ever happened before. He would never leave his children and not come back. His kids are his absolute world. This is so far beyond the norm. It’s just absolutely mind-boggling.”
She said that more than 100 people joined the search last Thursday, including more than 50 National Guard members.
“They told us that they covered just over two days worth of ground in that one day, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” she said.
More volunteers went out Sunday.
“These are the same volunteers that showed up on their own time that are people that he serves with, or has served with in the National Guard,” she said. “He’s very loved. He’s very respected. Anybody that thinks that they may have seen him, if they know anything, if they heard from him — even if they talked to him in the days leading up to it and they haven’t been contacted — we just want to find him.”
If you hear of or know of Goin’s whereabouts or come in contact with him, contact the Tillamook or Clatsop County Sheriff’s office.
Joe Warren, Publisher and Editor of the Headlight Herald contributed to this report.
