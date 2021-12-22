Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.