Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Oregon and Southwest Washington are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits. The saliva tests, offered at Safeway and Albertsons stores, in partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, typically offer results in 72 hours or less from the time the lab receives the test.
Here’s how it works:
1. Visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request your test.
2. Your local Safeway or Albertsons pharmacist will authenticate the information, review, and order your test.
3. You will be contacted for payment and receive notification that your test kit is ready for pick-up or has delivered/shipped to your address. All payment will be out of pocket for the purchase of the test. You may be able to submit your receipt to your insurance company for reimbursement.
4. Patients showing symptoms should not pick up their own test; they must send a representative or choose delivery.
5. Complete the sample collection and send it to the lab via the kit’s prepaid next-day shipping envelope.
6. Receive your results by email or text.
After receiving results, a Safeway or Albertsons pharmacist will be available for questions regarding follow-up care.
Customers can contact any local Safeway or Albertsons pharmacy for additional information.
