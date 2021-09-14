Flu season is approaching and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as one of the best ways to stay healthy and minimize the strain on our national health systems.
Safeway Albertsons pharmacies are stocked and ready with both vaccines, including COVID-19 booster shots for select patients who are immunocompromised.
“Our pharmacy teams are dedicated to protecting the health of the communities we serve, and we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to COVID-19 and flu vaccines. We have administered more than 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date nationwide, and with flu season approaching, we are now offering flu shots as well,” said Stephen Certo, Safeway Albertsons director of Pharmacy. “Customers can now safely receive both vaccines via a single appointment or can also schedule them independently.”
The flu is a contagious disease that typically spreads in the U.S. between October and May through coughing, sneezing and close contact. Flu strains vary and can affect people each year. The CDC currently recommends everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, get their annual flu vaccination to prevent getting the most common flu viruses, which can cause possible severe symptoms, flu-related complications, hospitalization and even death.
According to a recent study by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, the influenza vaccine may provide additional protection against severe COVID-19 complications. Patients with COVID-19 who had received the flu shot were less likely to visit the ER, be admitted to the ICU, or have a stroke, sepsis or deep vein thrombosis.
The flu shot is free with most insurance, so there is no co-payment unless required by the plan. Everyone who receives an immunization will also receive a coupon for 10% off their next grocery purchase, up to $200 where permitted by law. Restrictions may apply.
No appointment is necessary to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines as well as flu and other vaccines can be administered on a “walk-in” basis. For customers who prefer to schedule vaccinations ahead of time, appointments are still available through the company’s online scheduler at https://www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/pharmacy-services/immunizations/flu. Appointments can be scheduled over a two-week window.
For employers and other organizations wishing to help employees and patrons stay healthy this flu season, Albertsons Cos. pharmacists can conduct on-site vaccine clinics to ensure all employees have access to these immunizations. Contact your local Albertsons Cos. pharmacy for more information about setting up a vaccine clinic.
