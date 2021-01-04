During the month of December 2020, the Rockaway Beach Police Department worked three separate traffic safety focused patrol periods. Over the three shifts, the focus was on speed enforcement and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. A total of 16 stops were made with four of them resulting in the issuance of a citation.
According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), from the period of 2015 to 2019 an average of nearly 33 percent of fatal traffic crashes in Oregon involved an alcohol impaired driver.
Speeding also contributes to crashes by reducing time to react and increasing braking distance. Add in wet or icy roads and this becomes an even bigger factor.
The department will continue to have officers working shifts specifically to enhance traffic safety in 2021. This will include focusing on seat belts, speed, crosswalk enforcement, distracted driving and driving under the influence.
