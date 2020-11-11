The Rockaway Beach Police Department is excited to announce that they have once again partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Oregon Impact and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conduct extra patrols focused on traffic safety. The extra patrols are funded through grants the police department received from Oregon Impact and ODOT. The grants will be used for seatbelt, speed, distracted driving, impaired driving and pedestrian safety enforcement.
Some of the grants have specified dates where officers will be focused on certain safety issues. Seatbelt enforcement has four scheduled events: Nov 16 to Nov 29; Feb 1, 2021 to Feb 14, 2021; May 17, 2021 to May 30, 2021 and Aug 23, 2021 to Sep 5, 2021.
Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) has New Year’s Eve 2020, Fourth of July 2021 and Aug. 18, 2021 to Sept. 6, 2021 as times where participation is needed to meet the requirements of the grant.
April 2021 will be National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The police department will have extra patrols out during this time.
The police department will look to implement two Pedestrian Safety Exercises in the Spring and Summer of 2021. Targeted speed enforcement will be occurring throughout the year.
Traffic safety enforcement aims to reduce crashes on Oregon’s Highways. The police department will also be posting to their Facebook page when the different events are taking place.
If you have questions about this project, please feel free to contact Sergeant Sean Ahlers at the Rockaway Beach Police Department or by phone at (503)-374-1726.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.