The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Detective Division was assisted by the Rockaway Beach Police Department Wednesday, Feb. 10, when they executed a search warrant at a residence in Rockaway Beach. Jordan Richard Neahring of Rockaway Beach, was arrested and lodged at the Tillamook County Jail on charges related to the possession of child pornography.
According to TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson, the investigation began when he received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The information received was that someone was accessing and downloading images of child pornography at a residence in Rockaway Beach.
“During investigations like these, it is my belief that the victims are not only being victimized when the offense of the initial images are taken, but revictimized every time these images are used, shared, or traded by people,” said Christopherson.
Neahring admitted to detectives that he has been accessing images of child pornography for several years. Several electronic devices were seized from the residence and will be forensically examined. Christopherson noted that there was no evidence to show that any other residents of this house were aware of Neahring’s criminal activity. Neahring was initially charged with five counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree and five counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the Second Degree. The investigation is ongoing.
“I cannot stress the importance of monitoring children’s access to social media, chat rooms, messaging apps, and other activity that occurs on their cell phone, laptops, tablets, and video game consoles. We live in a world where kids primary communication is by electronic means, this unfortunately allows offenders to gain easier access to our children,” said Christopherson.
Christopherson stressed that while sometimes daunting, and always disturbing, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office “will continue to focus on conducting thorough investigations in hopes that these offenders are being held accountable for their despicable criminal actions, and to help ensure the safety of children.”
