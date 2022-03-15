Update 8:52 a.m. -
Oregon Department of Transportation: North Coast: U.S. 101 is closed by an active landslide south of Wheeler, at milepost 47. Traffic is being detoured over Miami-Foley Road. There are length limits on the detour and longer trucks should take alternate routes. The road is expected to be closed at least through tonight (Tuesday).
8:00am : Rock slide at Jetty Fishery, highway 101 is closed, possibly all day. Use Miami Foley route.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District Schools will start on time, buses will be running late.
Headlight Herald will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.
