Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update Tuesday, June 29, the lifting of restrictions on Wednesday, June 30.
“A letter was sent to counties yesterday reminding us when restrictions are lifted, the responsibility for ensuring residents are protected from COVID-19 is now primarily the counties,” Administrator Marlene Putman reported ahead of the reopening.
Hospitals, airports, health care clinics and public transportation and correctional facilities will still require face masks. Public health and counties will now work together to issue guidance if needed.
Tillamook County has had a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, with 10 recorded from June 22 through June 28 after two weeks of zero cases, the health department reported. Putman said COVID-19 is still active in the community and impacting people, particularly those who are not vaccinated. The county has had a total of 669 cases, four deaths and 30 hospitalizations, to date.
“It’s important during this time, if you’re with people who are vulnerable or not yet vaccinated, consider practice using those precautions, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand washing and try to avoid crowded areas if possible,” Putman said. “Choose to have gatherings outdoors, rather than indoors. That’s for people who are vulnerable or not vaccinated yet.”
Putman said if you wish to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there are plenty of places you can go, including the health center’s annex, health care providers and local pharmacies.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said June 27 was the last day to get a vaccine to be entered into the lottery for the state’s “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign. More information will be available soon on those who won prizes. Names were drawn Monday, June 28, and the winners are being contacted. Names will be announced the following week.
As of June 28, 69.4 percent of Oregonians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the statewide goal being 70 percent, Colson added. The county is at 64.85 percent vaccinated, with a goal of 65 percent.
The health center’s 8th Street annex is providing COVID-19 vaccine appointment for the month of July. Scheduling is highly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.
“Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson offered on Tuesdays, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines being offered on Thursdays,” Colson said. “Pfizer is authorized for those 12 and older, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are for those 18 years and older.”
Call 503-842-3914 or email tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us to make a vaccine appointment at the health center’s 8th St. annex.
