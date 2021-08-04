Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici has released details about an extension to the federal eviction moratorium.
Several months ago, Congress provided funding to help renters get through the pandemic. Many Oregonians are still trying to access the assistance, which is also available to landlords, a release from Bonamici's office states.
Bonamici said just by applying for assistance, Oregon renters are protected from eviction for an additional 60 days, and in Multnomah county it’s an additional 90 days. Renters and property owners can check eligibility here
https://www.oregonrentalassistance.org/ or call 211 for more information.
The original eviction moratorium expired Saturday, July 31. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new the moratorium.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an order determining the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The order will expire on Oct. 3, 2021 and applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2.
The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates. In the context of a pandemic, eviction moratoria—like quarantine, isolation, and social distancing—can be an effective public health measure utilized to prevent the spread of communicable disease. Eviction moratoria facilitate self-isolation and self-quarantine by people who become ill or who are at risk of transmitting COVID-19 by keeping people out of congregate settings and in their own homes.
CDC officials said they remain committed and will continue to explore and use all of the tools at our disposal to protect the health and well-being of Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The order can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-eviction-declaration.html.
According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated.
"This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads.," Walenskt said. "It is imperative that public health authorities act quickly to mitigate such an increase of evictions, which could increase the likelihood of new spikes in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse."
