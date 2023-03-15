Rebeka Hopkins and Nick Torres won the second contesting of the races for Tillamook County City Council’s Ward 2 and Ward 5 seats, respectively.
The results were the same as the original election run in November, which was set aside after balloting irregularities following redistricting in late 2019.
The election saw incredibly low turnout, with just 14% of the more than 1,000 eligible voters returning ballots for the two races.
Hopkins retained her seat against a challenge from Paige Folkema, winning their contest by a count of 36 votes to 22.
Torres defeated incumbent Dean Crist, garnering 48 votes to Crist’s 36, after the set-asiide results of the November election had shown him winning by a single vote.
The cost for rerunning the election was borne by the county.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.