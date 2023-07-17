Seeking Volunteers
Image / Courtesy

There will be a last minute blood drive on 07/18/23 and 07/19/23 In Tillamook at Shilo Inn, 2515 Main Avenue N, Tillamook, OR 97141.

Sign up here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ShiloTillamook

We really NEED your help! Please help us get people to sign up to donate blood so we can meet our patients needs!!

