Tillamook Fire District along with Tillamook Sheriff’s Office and other first responders responded to a two-alarm fire off of 3rd Street in Tillamook on Sunday Sept. 4.
The fire was put out quickly, but traffic was rerouted closing 3rd Street for a while so emergency crews could put the fire out. According to people on the scene, a quonset hut, used as a marijuana grow farm was the main structure involved in the fire. More information will be posted as it’s available
