With fire danger dropping to high in the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry is lessening some restrictions on public use effective 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The most significant change is reopening roads in the eastern part of the forest to motorized traffic, reopening of some campgrounds, and allowing campfires only in campgrounds within ODF-installed fire rings. The following restrictions remain in place:
Off-highway vehicle trails remain closed
Campfires are still banned outside of developed campgrounds with ODF-installed rings
Smoking is still prohibited
Off Hwy 26, non-motorized traffic by the public is still prohibited behind the fire gates on North Fork Wolf Creek Road, McGregor Road, and Music Road.
Note that all year long, fireworks, sky lanterns, tracer rounds and exploding targets are prohibited on state-managed forestland.
This decision was made based on forecasted lower temperatures and slightly increased humidity, and restrictions will increase again if fire danger returns to Extreme. ODF urges forest users to know before you go and check Public Use Restrictions before you head to your destination. To do so, please visit Oregon.gov/odf and click “Fire Restrictions & Closures.”
Public Use Restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Level restrictions may differ. IFPL levels and associated restrictions can also be checked on the ODF website.
