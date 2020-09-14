All Oregon Department of Forestry-managed forests are closed to public use through at least Wed, Sept. 16. Fire danger remains extreme, air quality is bad to hazardous and last week’s wind storms caused downed trees on roads and other safety problems that need to be cleared.
The closure covers the Tillamook, Clatsop, Gilchrist, Sun Pass and Santiam state forests, as well as other smaller parcels managed by Oregon Department of Forestry in Lane, Douglas, Coos, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Polk, Lincoln and Benton counties.
