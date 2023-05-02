Public assistance requested to identify local dispensary burglar
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office once again needs your assistance with identifying a criminal who burglarized the Mr. Nice Guy dispensary in Rockaway Beach on May 1, 2023, at approximately 10:15pm.
 
The suspect broke into the business and stole several pre-packaged cannabis products.
 
If you recognized the person in these photos, or have any further information regarding this crime, please contact TCSO Deputy Chris Rondeau at 503-812-8525.
 
