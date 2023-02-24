Winter weather is still affecting roads statewide and travelers should be prepared for varied driving conditions like snow, ice, downed branches, high winds and low temperatures over the next few days.
Snow and ice are a significant presence on many roads due to low temperatures and persistent precipitation. Some roads may be closed or partially blocked by downed trees and branches, particularly roads along the coast.
Road conditions are worse at high elevation, and the Cascades will have dangerously low wind chill temperatures this weekend.
As of noon Friday, Interstate 5 remains closed between Ashland and the California border due to severe winter weather conditions in northern California.
Several DMV offices throughout the state are closed or have reduced services Friday. State offices in Portland are closed Friday, too.
Our crews are out around the clock Friday and through the weekend. They’re helping remove disabled vehicles from the roads, plowing snow, ice and slush, and treating the roads to help with traction. We’re shifting resources as best we can, but we can’t be everywhere at once.
What you can do to travel safe this weekend:
- Delay or avoid travel if you’re able to.
- If you must travel, check tripcheck.com before you leave. Look for road closures or delays on your route.
- Stick to major interstates or highways if possible. Many back roads are not maintained during the winter.
- Pack water, snacks, medications, warm clothing, and other essentials. Top off your gas tank or battery.
- Pack tire chains. Be safe and only install them in designated areas.
- Drive to conditions. Slow down and give other travelers space, and move over for people or vehicles in the road shoulder.
