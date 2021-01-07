The Tillamook Police Department responded to a report of a possible deceased person Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Sue H Elmore Park. It was determined that a Tillamook homeless resident, Cheryl Bartley, age 62, had died sometime Wednesday, Jan. 6, under the Hoquarton Bridge, where she had been living lately with a companion.
According to the police department, all indications are that this was a death of natural causes. Police department staff had been checking on her and a companion lately because of the weather, trying to provide some assistance. The Tillamook County Medical Examiner responded and will continue the medical investigation.
Family were notified and Waud’s Funeral Home handled removal.
