Pandemic: Your mental wellness

With the sharp rise in the COVID-19 pandemic cases in Oregon, Gov. Brown and local and state health officials are urging us all to step up health and safety practices. That includes reducing social gatherings.
If the continuing pandemic imposed guidelines and restrictions have you concerned and stressed, consider the following from Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek's latest newsletter.
Taking Care of Your Mental Wellness
Changing up holiday plans is yet another difficult thing we all have to consider. If things are just getting to be too much, please remember that there are resources out there if you need someone to talk to.
If you want someone to talk to, the David Romprey Oregon Warmline is available every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 1-800-698-2392.
You can also call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis. More resources are available on the Safe + Strong mental and emotional health page.
And, here’s that helpful list again of ways to take care of yourself:
- Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news when you are able.
- Try to do something you enjoy.
- Take care of your body by eating well, exercising and getting plenty of sleep.
- Make time to unwind. Remind yourself that strong feelings will fade.
- Check in with your community (neighbors, family, friends, etc.) if you are able.
- Keep a sense of hope.
- Connect with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.