The State of Oregon’s COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant Program is now open for an additional round of funding, offering as much as $50,000 to qualifying businesses and 501(c)(3) organizations that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
The application process will be open through Nov. 15, or until the $17.5 million in grant funding is fully allocated.
Grants are available to Oregon-based businesses with 25 or fewer employees, including organizations that previously received up to $100,000 in CARES Act funding. Funding will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applicants are being asked to fill out one of two forms:
- Supplemental Grant Application for previous State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant recipients
- Emergency Business Grant Application for first-time program applicants
Central Willamette Credit Union is administering this round of grants, and SELCO Community Credit Union is collaborating to help improve awareness of the program.
For more information about eligibility and documentation requirements, visit www.centralwcu.org/grants, or call or text Central Willamette Credit Union at 541-928-4536. For information on additional COVID-19 resources for businesses, visit selco.org/covid-19-business-assistance.
