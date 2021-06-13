Governor Kate Brown has extended Oregon’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium until September 30, 2021.
House Bill 2009, recently passed by the Oregon Legislature, authorizes Brown to extend the mortgage foreclosure moratorium period for homeowners, for two successive three-month periods beyond June 30.
In Senate Bill 282, the legislature did not give similar authority to Governor Brown to extend the eviction moratorium for tenants beyond June 30. Governor’s Office said Brown is working with the legislature to pass a bill to give tenants who have applied for rent assistance safe harbor from eviction.
Brown noted that historic amounts of rental assistance are now available in Oregon to pay current and past due rent, and urged Oregonians to apply as soon as possible.
“Housing is a basic human need, which is why I have worked with the legislature and our congressional delegation to devote state and federal resources to ensure that Oregonians have a warm, dry, safe place to live during this pandemic," Brown stated in a news briefing Friday. “To the thousands of Oregonians who lost jobs and fell behind on their rent during the pandemic: Apply today for rental assistance to pay your July rent. Fortunately, over $200 million in federal rental assistance is available now. "
Individuals may apply today at OregonRentalAssistance.org.
Brown also announced hat Clackamas County will be moving to the Lower Risk level, effective as soon as they achieve a 65% first dose vaccination rate for adults. The county has also submitted an equity plan to the state.
When county movements for this week were announced on June 8, the county was just short of reaching that 65% goal.
Columbia County' is still classified as a High Risk county because its vaccination had not reached the 65%. The county's rate was at 47% earlier this week, meaning health and safety restrictions remain in place.
More information on vaccines is available at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
