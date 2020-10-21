The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has revised its guidance concerning face coverings to include the following new provisions:
The guidance now requires that people wear face coverings in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and work spaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace.
The revised guidance also requires that people wear face coverings in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities.
Finally, the revised guidance also recommends wearing a face covering instead of a face shield, except in limited situations when a face shield is appropriate such as when communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired and needs to read lips. COVID-19 is surging again. Oregonians can lower the risk to themselves, their families and their communities by:
- Wearing a face covering
- Keeping six or more feet away from others
- Avoiding large gatherings and limiting social gatherings
- Frequently washing our hands.
In a survey of 1,000 Oregonians conducted by DHM Research, more than eight in 10 report wearing masks nearly all of the time while in public indoor spaces; more than two in three avoid crowded places; and more than six in 10 are staying six feet apart when in public.
For more information about face coverings and face masks visit healthoregon.org/masks.
