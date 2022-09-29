tillamook city logo

The City of Tillamook is working on Sewer Line repair and will be closing the one-lane on Pacific Avenue/151 Street.

There will be road and detour signage for traffic. The closure will take place Sunday, October 1st 2022 through Thursday October 6th, 2022 for the repair, and October 9th from 8pm-5am for paving.

Our crew is working hard to be sure this is a quick repair, and we thank you for your patience.


