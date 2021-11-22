Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the report of a collision between a trailer being pulled by a Ford F550 and a school bus at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 19 on Hwy 6 near milepost 35, west of Banks.
According to OSP, preliminary investigation revealed that a red 1999 Ford F550 truck pulling an unloaded flatbed trailer, operated by Frank Rich of Otis, was traveling westbound on Hwy 6 near milepost 35 when the trailer began to fishtail uncontrollably and detached from the coupling. After separating from the truck, the trailer collided with the driver-side rear axle of the school bus. The school bus was from the Nestucca School District and was eastbound on Hwy 6 on a school field trip to Portland.
Steven Parks of Cloverdale operated the school bus. The school bus began to rotate and went into the eastbound ditch and came to rest against the embankment wall blocking both lanes of Hwy 6.
There were a total of six adults, including the driver and 31 students on the bus, OSP reported. Seven people were transported by medics to various hospitals with minor injures and as a precaution.
The driver of the Ford F550 was issued a citation for the operation of an unsafe vehicle. He did not have the correct coupling system for the trailer.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Grove Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police.
