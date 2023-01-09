The Oregon Legislature will convene Monday, Jan. 9, at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem to swear in legislators for the 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly.
During the event, the Speaker of the House and the Senate President will be elected, and the inauguration of Governor-Elect Tina Kotek will be conducted.
The Oregon House and Senate will first convene separately in their respective chambers to swear in legislators, elect presiding officers, adopt rules and introduce bills that have been pre-session filed.
The House activities will start at 9 a.m. and the Senate will start at 9:30 a.m. At 1 p.m., House and Senate members will convene in the House chamber for a joint session to receive the inaugural address of Governor-Elect Tina Kotek. This will include remarks by the House Speaker and Senate President.
The 2023 Oregon legislative session begins Tuesday, January 17.
Due to the ongoing construction project to make seismic and accessibility improvements at the Capitol, there parking is limited at the site.
Live streaming of the Monday opening day events will be available on the Oregon Legislative website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.