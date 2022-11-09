The Oregonian has called the Oregon gubernatorial race for Democrat Tina Kotek.
The call came as Kotek held an advantage of less than 30,000 votes over Republican Christine Drazan statewide, less than 2% of the more than one and a half million votes tallied late on Wednesday afternoon.
However, with 80,000 ballots received but uncounted in Multnomah County, which has favored Kotek by a margin of more than two to one, The Oregonian projected that lead to grow.
Independent candidate Betsy Johnson had garnered some 130,000 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, 8% of the total cast.
Races for other Salem representatives for Tillamook County remained too close to call on Wednesday, with votes still being counted and arriving by post.
Incumbent Republican State Senator Suzanne Weber held an eleven-percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Melissa Busch. Busch’s campaign had released a statement on Tuesday evening saying that the race was too close to call, at a time when the reported margin in the race was similar.
Republican Cyrus Javadi maintained a very tight lead over Democrat Logan Laity in the race for the 32ndDistrict in the House of Representatives. The two were separated by just 420 votes, with over 31,000 ballots cast.
At Wednesday morning’s Tillamook Board of County Commissioners meeting, Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neil gave an update on the count in Tillamook.
She said that as of the meeting 11,822 ballots had been counted by her office.
However, over 13,000 ballots in the county had already had signatures confirmed and that figure did not include ballots dropped late on election day or those still set to arrive by mail.
O’Neil estimated that her office had around 1,500 ballots in addition to those 13,000 already in its possession. She said that with an update to elections law this year ballots postmarked by election day had seven days to arrive and she expected more to do so.
The clerk’s office will continue counting votes and release updates on Thursday, November 10. After that, the count will continue with further updates planned on November 17 and 24.
Clerks in Oregon have until December 3, 27 days after the election, to officially certify the vote count in their counties.
O’Neil said that she hoped her office would submit official results on December 1.
O’Neil emphasized that she understood and shared the public’s eagerness to know the results of the election instantaneously but that carrying out a secure and accurate count took time.
She noted that her office would manually confirm the match between the signature on every ballot envelope and voter registration card on file.
They will send letters to any voters whose signatures do not match so that they may come to the clerk’s office to update their registration card and confirm their ballot in person.
With many races in the county showing early vote margins of several dozen votes or less, Tillamook voters will be waiting to learn the final outcomes Tuesday’s elections.
In particular, the race for Tillamook’s 5th Council Ward between incumbent Dean Crist and Nick Torres showed Torres with a five-vote lead, and the ballot measure on allowing psilocybin related businesses in Wheeler had one more vote in favor of permitting those businesses.
Any race that is decided by less than one fifth of one percent of the votes cast triggers an automatic recount in Oregon, while every race is eligible for recount if a third-party is willing to finance that recount.
