The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded to the Tillamook County Justice Facility Thursday, April 29, to investigate a suspicious item. The item was located in OSP’s evidence room inside the main building. The Justice Facility houses the Sheriff’s Office, an OSP outpost, Tillamook County Jail, Emergency Management and Community Corrections.
“A Tillamook County resident was recently arrested in Washington County and a pipe bomb was found in their possession. It was determined that a safe associated with this individual from an unrelated incident was currently in an evidence room at our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, we moved inmates and personnel to a safe location while the bomb squad did their work,” said Sheriff Joshua Brown.
TCSO staff identified an area on the property to safely detonate a charge to open the safe. The area was cordoned off and deputies closed roads into the facility and ambulances were on standby.
“The OSP Bomb Squad opened the safe and it was determined that it contained no explosives,” said Lt. Fernando Silveira. “We are back to business as usual.”
