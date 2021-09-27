An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Larry Gene Cole, died the morning of Sept. 27. Cole was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
Cole entered DOC custody on July 11, 2001, from Tillamook County with no potential release date. Cole was 75 years old.
DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously. The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 12,000 individuals who are incarcerated in 13 institutions across the state. While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.
