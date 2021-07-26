There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,838, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 993 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 215,853.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 2,517 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,846 doses were administered on July 25 and 671 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 25.
The seven-day running average is now 4,557 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,641,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,777,797 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,471,106 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,297,955 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 3,009,195 doses of Pfizer, 2,286,740 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 207, which is 14 more than yesterday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (65), Douglas (59), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (7), Josephine (67), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (3), Linn (67), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (197), Polk (18), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (53), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (8), Washington (79), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (27).
OHA reported 368 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 23, 437 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 24, and 188 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 25.
Oregon’s 2,837th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,838th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man from Multnomah county who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.